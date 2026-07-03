Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Officially placed on 7-day IL

The Mariners placed Rodriguez (concussion) on the 7-day injured list Friday.

The move to the 7-day IL was an expected one once Rodriguez entered the league's concussion protocol following Thursday's game against the Angels. He's eligible to be reinstated from the IL on July 10, but whether Rodriguez returns before the All-Star break depends on how he progresses through concussion protocol. In a corresponding move, the Mariners selected Miles Mastrobuoni's contract from Triple-A Tacoma and transferred Cooper Criswell (shoulder) to the 60-day IL.