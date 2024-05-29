Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with two RBI in a win over the Astros on Tuesday.
The surging slugger did it the small ball way Tuesday, opening the scoring in the first inning with a timely knock that plated Josh Rojas before knocking in Ryan Bliss with an eighth-inning infield single. Rodriguez's bat has found life over the last four games, with Tuesday's tally qualifying as his third straight multi-hit effort and his pair of RBI pushing his total in that category over that span to seven.
