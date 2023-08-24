Rodriguez (illness) went 1-for-4 with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, a walk and a stolen base in an extra-inning loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.

Rodriguez had been a late scratch from the lineup Tuesday due to a stomach malady, but he was back in starting in center field on Wednesday. The 22-year-old tied a career high with his ninth-inning plunking, his eighth of the season and one that brought Seattle to within one run. Rodriguez also recorded his 34th steal earlier in the contest and hit safely for the 10th straight game, making it a productive return to action.