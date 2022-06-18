Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Angels.

Rodriguez had three singles in the contest, scoring after his first one in the first inning and plating Ty France with another in the third. Prior to Friday, Rodriguez had gone 4-for-30 (.133) in his last nine games, so it was encouraging to see him return to form a bit. The rookie has maintained a strong .267/.331/.421 with eight home runs, 29 RBI, 30 runs scored, 17 stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple in 64 contests. He hasn't attempted a steal since June 5, but that can be partly attributed to his recent slump.