Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI, a hit-by-pitch and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-2 win over Atlanta.

Rodriguez powered Seattle's offense Saturday with his 29th and 30th long balls of the year, marking his third multi-homer game of the season and his fifth home run in the last seven contests. During that stretch, the 24-year-old has gone 9-for-29 (.310) with 12 RBI and six runs scored. On the season, Rodriguez is now up to a .265/.317/.475 slash line with 86 RBI, 93 runs, 24 doubles and 24 stolen bases across 628 plate appearances.