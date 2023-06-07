Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

Over his last 15 games, Rodriguez has four homers, 12 RBI and four stolen bases while batting .349 (22-for-63) over that stretch. The 22-year-old outfielder continues to shake off a slow start to the campaign. Even with the recent improvements, he's slashing a modest .246/.304/.442 with 11 homers, 33 RBI, 38 runs scored and 12 stolen bases through 58 games.