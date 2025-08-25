Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with two RBI, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Athletics.

It's been a strong month so far for Rodriguez, who's batting .294 with 13 extra-base hits, 17 RBI, 13 runs scored and three RBI over 85 at-bats in August. The All-Star center fielder also has at least one hit in 15 of his last 21 outings. Dating back to the start of June, Rodriguez is hitting a healthy .272 with 35 extra-base knocks, 41 RBI, 46 runs scored and 16 steals across his last 74 contests.