Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Rodriguez walked and scored in the first inning, then added a solo shot to left field in the fourth for the Mariners' third run. The rookie outfielder has clubbed 10 homers through 71 contests, putting him just three shy of his combined total in 74 games at High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas last year. He's remained steady in June, batting .276 (24-for-87) this month with a slash line at .270/.332/.441 for the season. He's added 19 stolen bases, 34 RBI, 36 runs scored, 13 doubles and a triple while maintaining a place in the top half of the Mariners' order.