Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with one RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Athletics.

Rodriguez padded his case for Rookie of the Year as he recorded three more hits and stole his 23rd bag of the season, good for third in the AL. The outfielder has settled nicely in the leadoff spot, improving his season-long slash line to .274/.332/.474. He should continue finding plenty of run-scoring opportunities hitting in front of Ty France and Mitch Haniger.