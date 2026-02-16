Anderson has impressed early in spring training, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, and is expected to advance quickly through the Mariners' system.

Anderson has yet to make his professional debut since he was drafted third overall last year, though the left-hander is already receiving rave reviews following his performance in live BP against some Mariners starters. Anderson, Seattle's top pitching prospect per MLB Pipeline, is likely to begin the year in High-A, though he's not expected to "spend a heck of a lot of time in the high minors," according to Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners' president of baseball operations. Seattle's rotation is one of the league's best, and Anderson still has a lot to prove, though it certainly seems plausible that he will push to make his MLB debut sometime in 2026.