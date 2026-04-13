Anderson hasn't allowed a run while striking out 17 batters in nine innings over his first two starts at Double-A Arkansas.

Anderson has allowed five hits and three walks, good for a 0.89 WHIP to go with his sterling 0.00 ERA. The top college prospect from last year's draft, Anderson was given an aggressive assignment to Double-A and has been up for the challenge. He could be big-league ready in weeks, rather than months, so if the Mariners need reinforcements from Triple-A this summer, Anderson could get the call.