Anderson (1-2) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on seven hits and no walks over 4.1 innings against the Angels. He struck out five.

After looking solid in his first big-league win Wednesday, Anderson wasn't able to replicate that performance in Anaheim, being charged with five runs and exiting at 72 pitches (50 strikes). The southpaw's dominance in the minors has yet to translate to the big-league level, as he owns a 5.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB through 25.1 innings (five starts). Anderson is lined up to make his next start in Colorado over the weekend.