Anderson was removed from Saturday's start against the Angels due to a left elbow injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Anderson took a 103.8 mph comebacker from Christian Moore in the fourth inning, and the former was promptly removed from the game after talking with trainers. Kramer notes that Anderson has stayed in the dugout rather than going to the clubhouse for further evaluation, so the move to remove the 22-year-old southpaw appears to have been a precautionary decision, especially with the Mariners eliminated from playoff contention. Michael Rucker was brought out from the bullpen following Anderson's exit.