Anderson (2-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing three hits and no walks over seven scoreless innings against the Rockies. He struck out seven.

Anderson conquered Coors Field, dominating the Rockies with career highs in innings and strikeouts in his first scoreless outing at the big-league level. Since being promoted Aug. 22, the young southpaw has made six starts, posting a 4.18 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB across 32.1 innings. Anderson will look to close the campaign on a high note, with his final start of the season lined up for Saturday against the Angels.