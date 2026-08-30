Anderson allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Anderson kept the Blue Jays off the board through the first four innings of Saturday's start. He was brought back out for the fifth but was pulled after allowing two men on base, both of whom came home to score later in the frame. Anderson tossed 85 pitches (54 strikes) while generating eight whiffs against Toronto, and he'll likely stay around that 80-pitch limit over the final stretch of the regular season. Across his first two major-league outings, the 22-year-old southpaw has allowed five runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out eight over 10 frames. Anderson is lined up to take on the Athletics at home next week.