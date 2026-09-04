Anderson (0-1) took the loss against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Anderson fell behind quickly, giving up a solo homer to the second batter he faced in the game. Though Seattle responded with a three-run bottom of the first inning, the rookie hurler couldn't capitalize, and he trailed by a run when his day was done after five frames. Both the seven hits and four runs Anderson allowed were his most through three big-league starts, and he's found the sledding a bit rough at the MLB level thus far, posting a 5.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB over 15 innings. He'll look to get into the win column for the first time when he next takes the mound, which is slated to be a home matchup against the Rangers.