Anderson (1-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Rangers, allowing a run on six hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out five.

After giving up four runs in a loss to the A's his last time out, Anderson responded with his best start in the majors thus far. The southpaw allowed one run on a Jake Burger homer in the second inning before holding the Rangers to just three hits over his final four frames en route to both his first win and quality start with Seattle. Through four outings, Anderson sports a 4.29 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB over 21 innings. He's tentatively lined up to face the Angels on the road in his next start.