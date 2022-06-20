The Mariners reinstated Giles (finger) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Giles has 115 career saves on his ledger, but he's not expected to immediately step in as the Mariners' top choice to close games even while the club continues to take a committee-based approach to the ninth inning. He hasn't pitched in an MLB game since September 2020, after he missed the entire 2021 campaign and the first two months and change of the 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and a tendon injury to his right middle finger. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Giles looked rusty during his nine-appearance rehab assignment in the minors. Between stops at Triple-A Tacoma and High-A Everett, Giles surrendered 16 earned runs (11 earned) on 15 hits and eight walks over 7.1 innings. The Mariners will likely ease him into the mix in a low-leverage role until he proves worthy of pitching in key spots.