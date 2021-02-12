Giles (elbow) agreed to a multi-year deal with the Mariners, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Giles underwent Tommy John surgery in October, so he isn't likely to make a big impact in the 2021 campaign. In his last full healthy season in 2019, Giles was dominant with the Blue Jays by racking up 23 saves to go along with 83 strikeouts across 53 innings. While he could eventually factor into the saves picture for the Mariners in 2022, he will be 31-years-old and coming off major arm surgery.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Shuttled to 45-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Slated for Tommy John surgery•
-
Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Back on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Returns from injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Ken Giles: May be eased into closer's role•