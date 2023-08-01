Wong was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Tuesday.
The veteran second baseman was acquired from the Brewers over the winter but never got things going with the Mariners this year. Wong has a .165/.241/.227 slash line in 67 games, and he could go unclaimed on the waiver wire given what remains of his $10 million salary for this year.
