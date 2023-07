Wong is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Wong went 1-for-6 with a walk, a stolen base, a run and an RBI while starting the final two games of the Mariners' weekend series with the Blue Jays, but he's now found himself on the bench five times in eight contests overall. He's been out of the lineup four times against right-handed pitchers during that stretch, which suggests he's lost hold of a strong-side platoon role at second base.