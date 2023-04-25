Wong is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.
The lefty-hitting Wong will retreat to the bench with southpaw Bailey Falter on the mound for Philadelphia. Rookie Jose Caballero will fill in at the keystone for Wong.
