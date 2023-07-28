Wong is not in the lineup Friday versus the Diamondbacks.
Jose Caballero will get the start at second base with the Mariners facing left-hander Tommy Henry. Wong has played a little better lately, but he's just 3-for-26 (.115) with zero extra-base hits this year against southpaws.
