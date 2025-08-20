Castillo (8-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on 10 hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out two.

Castillo has now allowed nine runs on 19 hits across just eight innings in his last two starts after pitching to a 2.25 ERA in his previous eight outings (48 innings). Overall, Castillo's ERA sits at 3.57 with a 1.27 WHIP and 127:40 K:BB across 26 starts (146.1 innings). The 32-year-old right-hander will look to get back on track his next time out, currently scheduled to come next week at home against the Padres.