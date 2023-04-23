Castillo didn't factor in the decision against St. Louis on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over five innings.

Castillo labored in the outing, needing 100 pitches to get through five frames and surrendering season highs with seven hits and three runs. Still, he racked up an impressive 19 swinging strikes and punched out eight batters. All of the damage against the hurler came in the first and third innings, and Castillo finished his outing by retiring the final five batters he faced -- three by strikeout. The right-hander is tentatively projected to take on the Blue Jays in Toronto his next time out.