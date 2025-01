The Mariners signed Castillo to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Not to be confused with the other Castillo of the same name, this Castillo spent the previous two seasons in Japan pitching for the Chiba Lotte Marines and then Orix Buffaloes. The reliever made three appearances with the Tigers in 2022, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings.