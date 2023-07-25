Castillo allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over seven innings in a no-decision against Minnesota on Monday.

Both of the runs and three of the four hits Castillo gave up came in the fifth inning. The veteran hurler was otherwise dominant, racking up 18 swinging strikes and nine punchouts. Castillo finished with his third quality start over his past four outings, though he's managed only one win over that stretch. He's been a consistent and reliable starter in his first full season with Seattle, completing at least five frames in all 21 of his starts and compiling a 3.02 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 142:32 K:BB over 125.1 innings.