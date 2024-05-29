Castillo did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Astros, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six in six innings.

Castillo remains winless over his last three starts but has consistently been putting up solid results. He's now two earned runs or fewer in nine straight starts dating back to April 14 and eight of those starts have gone at least six innings. His lone mistake on the evening was serving up a two-run homer to Alex Bregman in the fourth to give the Astros a 2-1 lead. He's now given up five home runs over his last four starts. Castillo owns a 3.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 75:19 K:BB in 71.1 innings and will face the Angels at home his next time on the mound.