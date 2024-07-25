Castillo allowed five hits and issued two walks while striking out seven batters over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Wednesday.

Castillo induced a modest nine whiffs, but he still managed to tally a healthy seven punchouts. The veteran hurler has tossed exactly six scoreless frames in two of his past three outings, and he's recorded a quality start in four straight appearances. Castillo's strikeout numbers are down this season -- he's on pace to record fewer punchouts than innings pitched for just the second time in his career -- but he's otherwise been reliable, posting a 3.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 126:37 K:BB over 130.1 innings.