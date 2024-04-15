Raley drew his first start since April 7 in Sunday's loss to the Cubs and went 0-for-3.

The blanking at the plate means Raley is now 0-for-11 over the last four games in which he's logged a plate appearance, with his last hit, a double, having come on April 3. The rough start at the plate means the offseason addition projects to remain in a low-volume reserve role for now, with Sunday's opportunity coming about due to manager Scott Servais opting to give the equally struggling Julio Rodriguez a "rest day," per the Associated Press.