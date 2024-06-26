Mariners manager Scott Servais said Raley was scratched from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rays due to a sore shoulder, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Raley had been slated to start in left field, but the Mariners dropped him from the lineup after his shoulder wouldn't fully loosen up on him in the batting cage prior to the game. The Mariners don't seem to be too concerned about the issue, as Servais said he's hopeful that Raley will be ready to go for this weekend's series versus Minnesota following Thursday's team off day, per Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com.