Manager Dan Wilson is open to giving Raley some plate appearances against left-handed pitching, and the lefty-hitting slugger is projected to bat fifth in Seattle's lineup this season, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Raley is hitting .278 with two stolen bases over 18 at-bats this spring, and he appears to have a fairly clear path to steady reps at first base following Justin Turner's offseason departure. Donovan Solano represents Raley's main competition for playing time at the cold corner, but Jude notes the former could see action at designated hitter and third base. It's worth noting Rowdy Tellez is having a strong spring, but he's currently a non-roster invitee and isn't guaranteed to make the Opening Day roster.