Raley went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

Raley's third-inning two-bagger -- only his second extra-base hit in the last nine games -- brought home Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh with what would be the only runs of the night for Seattle. Raley's recent lack of pop has been accompanied by plenty of struggles making any type of contact, as he owns a bloated 39.4 percent strikeout rate and an accompanying lowly .161 average over that aforementioned nine-game span.