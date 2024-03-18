Brash (elbow) has "picked up his throwing quite a bit" according to manager Scott Servais and could be ready for game action shortly after Opening Day, MLB.com reports.

Brash has now upped his throwing distance to 110 feet after hitting the 90-foot threshold early in the week. The next step for Brash is to progress to throwing off a mound, and once he's successfully completed that phase of his rehabilitation, he's likely to log game action at the minor-league level before being deemed ready to face big-league hitters.