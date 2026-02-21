Arroyo started at second base and went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer and a double in Friday's Cactus League opener against the Padres.

Arroyo drove an opposite-field homer off a two-strike pitch from Jagger Haynes in the second inning, giving the Mariners an early 2-0 lead. It was reported earlier in the offseason that Arroyo would transition to the outfield, though he ultimately got the start at second base in Seattle's spring-training opener. While it remains to be seen where Arroyo will fit in the field long term, his major-league future will ultimately come down to his bat. Arroyo, a top-70 prospect per MLB Pipeline, slashed .262/.401/.433 with 17 home runs across 556 plate appearances between High-A and Double-A last year. He should see regular playing time early in Cactus League play before reporting to Team Colombia for the World Baseball Classic.