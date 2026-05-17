Garver (back) is starting behind the plate and batting eighth Sunday against the Padres, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

The veteran catcher was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, but he's back in the starting nine for Sunday's series finale. Garver has a .173/.348/.250 slash line in 66 plate appearances this year but is primed to see steady playing time for at least the near future with Cal Raleigh (oblique) on the injured list.