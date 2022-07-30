Haniger (ankle) went 2-for-3 with an opposite-field solo home run and logged six innings in right field in his most recent rehab game from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

The veteran outfielder's presence on defense for a significant chunk of the game, which included a putout at second base, and his productive night at the plate, were all highly encouraging signs. Haniger got the night off Friday, but he may need just one more rehab game Saturday before being deemed ready for return.