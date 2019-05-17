Rumbelow was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday.

Rumbelow made three appearances for the Mariners back in March but was removed from the 25-man roster after allowing four runs while recording just four outs. Since then, he's allowed 16 earned runs in 15.2 frames for Triple-A Tacoma, leading to him being removed from the 40-man roster as well. Andrew Moore was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move.

