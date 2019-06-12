Rumbelow was released by the Mariners on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Rumbelow struggled to an 8.17 ERA, 2.07 WHIP and 22:15 K:BB in 15.1 innings with Triple-A Tacoma before being released by Seattle. The right-hander will now look to latch on elsewhere as organizational pitching depth.

