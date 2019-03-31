Mariners' Nick Rumbelow: Gets one out save
Rumbelow struck out Xander Bogaerts to get the final out Saturday night and record the save.
Zac Rosscup began the ninth inning in a non-save situation, with a 6-2 lead, and conceded a hit and walk along with two outs, but then Dylan Moore committed three errors in a row at third base - the first two with Rosscup on the mound and the third with Rumbelow pitching. That brought the score to 6-5, before Rumbelow finally got the third out. For what it's worth, Cory Gearrin pitched the last two days, so he still may be in the mix for future saves.
