Rumbelow struck out Xander Bogaerts to get the final out Saturday night and record the save.

Zac Rosscup began the ninth inning in a non-save situation, with a 6-2 lead, and conceded a hit and walk along with two outs, but then Dylan Moore committed three errors in a row at third base - the first two with Rosscup on the mound and the third with Rumbelow pitching. That brought the score to 6-5, before Rumbelow finally got the third out. For what it's worth, Cory Gearrin pitched the last two days, so he still may be in the mix for future saves.

More News
Our Latest Stories