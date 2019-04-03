Rumbelow was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Rumbelow has one save in his three appearances but has also allowed four runs in just 1.1 innings of work. As a mediocre reliever with options, he'll likely bounce between Seattle and Tacoma for much of the season. The move clears room on the 25-man roster for Connor Sadzeck, who was acquired in a trade from Texas on Monday.

