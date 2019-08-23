Rumbelow signed a minor-league deal with the Mets.

Rumbelow was released by the Mariners in mid-June and subsequently moved to independent ball, only to make his way to the minors with the Mets. The 27-year-old had a 8.17 ERA, 2.07 WHIP and 22:15 K:BB over 25.1 innings at Triple-A prior to his released

