Mariners' Nolan Jones: Traded to Seattle

The White Sox traded Jones, Seranthony Dominguez and Boston Smith to the Mariners on Saturday in exchange for Luis Castillo, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Jones has been a part of Chicago's organization since he was traded by Cleveland in mid-June, but he'll now head to Seattle and presumably be assigned to Triple-A Tacoma. He has spent the entire 2026 season in Triple-A, where he has an .807 OPS with 11 steals, 14 home runs and 59 RBI across 382 plate appearances. Jones last saw major-league action in 2025 with the Guardians.