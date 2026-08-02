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Mariners' Nolan Jones: Traded to Seattle

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The White Sox traded Jones, Seranthony Dominguez and Boston Smith to the Mariners on Saturday in exchange for Luis Castillo, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Jones has been a part of Chicago's organization since he was traded by Cleveland in mid-June, but he'll now head to Seattle and presumably be assigned to Triple-A Tacoma. He has spent the entire 2026 season in Triple-A, where he has an .807 OPS with 11 steals, 14 home runs and 59 RBI across 382 plate appearances. Jones last saw major-league action in 2025 with the Guardians.

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