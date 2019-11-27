Mariners' Patrick Wisdom: Signs with Mariners
Wisdom signed a one-year contract with the Mariners on Wednesday.
Wisdom struggled in his nine major-league games last season, but he found some success with Triple-A Nashville, hitting .240/.332/.513 with 31 home runs and 74 RBI. The 28-year-old could find some playing time at first base in 2020, but he'll have to improve on his limited major-league production before becoming a viable fantasy asset in most formats.
