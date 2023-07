Sewald allowed one hit in a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out three and earning a save over the Tigers.

Sewald made his first appearance of the second half and easily finished off the 2-0 win. He worked around a one-out single and recorded three strikeouts to pick up his 18th save of the year. Sewald lowered his season ERA to 3.13 with a strong 54:12 K:BB through 37.1 innings.