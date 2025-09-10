Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in a 5-3 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Arozarena extended his hitting streak to four games, blasting his first homer of the month as well. The slugging outfielder had a .734 OPS through May, but he's performed better since the start of June. Over his last 389 plate appearances, Arozarena is slashing .258/.339/.490 with 20 long balls, 19 doubles, 50 RBI and 18 stolen bases to bring his OPS to .794 for the year. He's also three homers and three steals away from the first 30-30 season of his career.