Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Placed on injured list

The Mariners placed Arozarena on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left hamstring inflammation, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners originally anticipated Arozarena would return to the starting lineup as soon as Wednesday. However, an MRI on his hamstring revealed more inflammation than the team was expecting, so he will have to spend time on the injured list. Rob Refsnyder is a likely candidate to receive more playing time while Arozarena is out, and the Mariners will select Curtis Washington from High-A Everett to provide emergency bench depth.