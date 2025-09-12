Arozarena went 2-for-4 with two walks, one stolen base and one run scored in Thursday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Angels.

Arozarena has gone 10-for-24 (.417) during his six-game hitting streak, and he's added three steals and seven RBI in that span. The outfielder has remained an effective run producer even in the leadoff spot. For the season, Arozarena is sporting a .246/.345/.451 slash line with 27 home runs, 28 steals, 73 RBI, 89 runs scored, 30 doubles and one triple over 145 contests.