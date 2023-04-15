Kaminsky signed a minor-league contract Friday with the Mariners.
It's more of a return to the Mariners organization, as Kaminsky spent the majority of 2022 at Double-A Arkansas and struggled to a 4.91 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 36.2 innings.
