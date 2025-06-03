default-cbs-image
Kaminsky (undisclosed) was release by the Cardinals on Monday, per MiLB's transactions log.

Kaminsky appeared in one game this season at Triple-A Memphis, tossing a scoreless frame while striking out one and walking one. He was placed on the 7-day injured list Saturday due to an undisclosed injury before being released by the club Monday.

